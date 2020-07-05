- Above is WWE's latest Top 10 featuring Bray Wyatt's most horrifying moments. The group featured: "The Fiend's" entrance, the House of Horrors Match against Randy Orton, signing a match contract in blood, and dragging Seth Rollins under the ring.

- Former WWE Superstar Sarah Logan was among those released in April due to company-wide cuts from the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier today, Logan said she has a huge announcement tomorrow and it will be revealed on her The Wild and Free TV show.

"Everyone has been asking what's happening next in my life and I'm here to tell ya I have a HUGE announcement TOMORROW! I'll let you know when @thewildandfreetv episode drops!"

- WWE posted this week's 25 best Instagram photos. The collection included: Cesaro, Charly Caruso, and Mandy Rose.