Calvin Tankman is MLW's newest signees and a big-time athlete, having competed in semi-pro football. He talked about how he got on MLW's radar when he joined The Wrestling Inc Daily podcast.

"Back in May I had a friend who messaged me who was already a part of the company. He said Court and the people over at MLW wanted my email because they were interested. I sent them my email and I got a message a day or two later and everything went from there," Tankman said before discussing how MLW has been preparing him for TV.

"The process is difficult because of quarantine so it's a different readying process. It's more studying the tape and studying guys I can learn from to help myself be better, to make sure I'm ready when the time comes. Right now, it's kinda difficult to run shows and everything's up in the air to run shows because of the coronavirus pandemic. So, it's one of those things where I don't even know when I start but I have to make sure that I'm ready when that time comes. So, I'm doing as much as I can within the confines of my house because I'm still sketchy about the gym with everything going on. I'd rather not be one of the first pro wrestlers to catch coronavirus, or at least one of the first indie wrestlers that I've seen."

Tankman has competed on the indies for years. He talked about how he decides which shows he's comfortable working during the pandemic.

"I know that the GCW shows are making sure that you have masks. They're outdoors. There's no touching and they're using staggered seating. So when I come to the ring I'm not within six feet of the fans," stated Tankman. "And they're taking temperatures as soon as you walk into the building – as soon as I get there they're taking my temperature. There's no way you can be 100 percent safe but they're doing as much as they can to keep us safe and still be able to do these kinds of things.

"For the most part, you're not seeing people move their seats and they are complying with the rules. Quite honestly, they just wanna see pro wrestling so if they've got to where a mask, they're fine with it as long as they get to return to what they love."

MLW is one of the few promotions who has gone dark during the pandemic and Tankman was asked about their attitude with him still working for other promotions during this time.

"With GCW and all of those shows, they haven't told me it's a bad idea," said Tankman. "I'm assuming that they're okay with it; I don't wanna speak for anyone."

