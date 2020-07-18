Charlotte is just one of many who think that Naomi deserves a better run in WWE.

The #NaomiDeservesBetter started trending because of Naomi losing to Lacey Evans too quickly for fans on last night's SmackDown.



Charlotte retweeted a video of Naomi's WWE return during the Royal Rumble and wrote, "Yup. #NaomiDeservesBetter"

The video that she retweeted was captioned, "If this pop for Naomi at this year's Royal Rumble doesn't prove how much of a star she is, then I don't know what the f--k to tell you. #NaomiDeservesBetter"

As reported earlier, actress Keke Palmer also tweeted the hashtag and told Naomi to let her play her in a movie.

Below you can see Charlotte's tweet: