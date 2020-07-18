Actress and singer Keke Palmer wants to play WWE star Naomi in a movie. Palmer made her intentions clear on Twitter.

She tweeted, "Naomi, let me play u in a movie ???? she went tf OFF"

Keke Palmer has starred in "Hustlers," "Longshots," "Scream TV series," "Scream Queens," and several other TV and films. She was also a talk show host on "Strahan, Sara, and Keke."

As reported earlier, #NaomiDeservesBetter has been trending because of last night's match on SmackDown where Naomi lost to Lacey Evans rather quickly. Fans around the world have been expressing their feelings about how Naomi is overlooked.

Below is Keke's tweet: