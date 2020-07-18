On last night's episode of SmackDown, Naomi lost to Lacey Evans in quick fashion. The loss prompted many of her fans to start a hashtag named #NaomiDeservesBetter.

Many of those tweeting the hashtag called for WWE to stop overlooking Naomi tweeting out some of her big moments in her career so far. Her fans showed a lot of appreciation for Naomi, which eventually got the hashtag to become one of the top trending topics on Twitter.

The hashtag caught Naomi's attention prompting her to thank the fans for the support she has received. She tweeted out a screenshot of the hashtag trending with a fan showing their support for Naomi.

She tweeted, "Wow! I know y'all got me you always have! I appreciate you all so so much! Thanks for the continuous support and believing in me ?? #bestfans #glowmob #naomob #wweuninverse".

You can view Naomi's tweet below: