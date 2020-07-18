Charlotte Flair was a guest on The Bellas Podcast this past Wednesday. During the show, she discussed her relationship with fiancé and WWE Superstar Andrade.

Charlotte talked about how, early into dating, they had to use Google Translate in order to communicate with each other. The couple got engaged earlier this year during a boat ride in Cancun. Now happily engaged, she says they are spending quality time with each other due to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, this has caused them to have to postpone their wedding plans.

"With COVID it's hard to know where the world will be in six months especially because we want everything to be in Mexico." Charlotte explained. "I don't know when the best time is because we want everyone to be able to travel."

Brie and Nikki, who are both currently pregnant, asked Charlotte if becoming a mother was in her future plans. Charlotte said she does want kids in the future but said she is not sure if she is ready quite yet.

"I definitely want to be a mother but if I had the same confidence that I now have in the ring with other opportunities or projects , what could I do?" Charlotte said. "I'm not ready to try to figure that out on top of trying to be a mother."

Although she says her age scares her for having children, she will continue working until the time is right. Charlotte is currently out of action and undergoing a cosmetic surgery to fix a breast implant leak issue related to an operation she had done a while back. Flair said she believes the surgery will fix the issue longterm, but she said the recovery period is a little longer than she wanted.