As reported last month, Charlotte Flair will be out of action for a while due to personal time and having surgery done.

Charlotte took to Twitter tonight to explain more on why she is going to be gone from WWE for a while.

She explained how in 2018 she had silicone poisoning from her breast implants. She went to the doctors and picked the option that would be the fastest recovery time, which didn't solve the problem. A few months ago, the same issue happened again to her.

Charlotte now has decided to go with the option that she believes will solve the issue this time, though the recovery time is longer than she would like. She also stated she doesn't have silicone poisoning right now.

She ended her explanation with the tweet, "I'll be back when I'm ready. The body will be rested, and the mind still focused on legacy. Focused on this job. Focused on being better. Always being better."

Below is her full statement:

My air conditioning is broken, and we have a little free time. These tweets may be spaced out a bit, but we're going to talk time off, plastic surgery and boobs. The entire world having an opinion on the topic bothers me more than I care to let on, so we are going to discuss it. I'm going to save the history of my boobs for a different bedtime story, so: Picture it. Charlotte, North Carolina, 2018. A young queen, shortly after a career-defining Wrestlemania victory, finds herself sicker than sick at her brother's house. A trip to the doctor tells us the likely culprit is silicone poisoning, and that my implant had been leaking for quite some time. It was one of the worse cases the doctor had seen. At that time, I had a few options to fix the issue. Each option had a specific recovery time. I love this job more than anything, so I picked the option that allowed me to return the soonest. That was the choice I made. Fast forward to a few months ago. Something felt off, so I went back to the doctor. Same issue again. This time, I'm going with an option that I believe will solve the issue long time, even though the recovery period is a little longer than I would like. To clarify: I do not have silicone poisoning this time. The surgery is cosmetic to fix an issue from a prior surgery. I'll be back when I'm ready. The body will be rested, and the mind still focused on legacy. Focused on this job. Focused on being better. Always being better.

