Charlotte Flair is reportedly working with a major TV network on her new project.

As we've noted, Flair is currently working on a non-WWE TV project. It was believed that this was for some sort of reality TV show centered around Flair, but word now is that she has a scripted TV show in the works.

It was reported on Twitter by Ryan Satin that Flair's TV project is a "scripted show with a big network."

Flair is currently out of action as she prepares for a cosmetic surgery to fix a breast implant leak issue that is related to an operation she had done a while back. She recently noted on Twitter that the surgery will fix the issue longterm, but the recovery period is a little longer than she wanted. You can read her full statement on the matter at this link.

There is also still no word on if Flair will be back in time for SummerSlam, but we noted earlier, via Wrestling Observer Radio, that the surgery and the TV project are both playing a factor in when she does return. WWE does not have a date for Flair's return as of this week, and it was reported that her return date is undetermined at this time. WWE officials are likely keeping Flair's return a secret, but they had hoped she would be ready for SummerSlam on August 23.

Regarding Charlotte's TV project, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair first revealed the news during a recent appearance on our Wrestling Inc Daily podcast.

"I know she has a TV series looking at her and she's got fitness people wanting to do work with her," Ric said. "I hope that she takes as long as she wants off so that all these people that can fill her shoes and do that every night have the opportunity and God bless that thought."

Stay tuned for updates on Charlotte.