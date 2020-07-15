"The Queen" Charlotte Flair revealed via Twitter that she will be coming to the growing online platform Cameo later this week. Cameo lets fans book a personalized video shout-out from their favorite celebrities.

Cameo had tweeted out a message asking fans who they would like to see come to the online platform next. After one fan responded, "Charlotte -MA'AM IF YOU DONT-", Charlotte responded, "I am this week!!!"

There's no word yet on the price Charlotte will charge for her personalized messages. As previously noted, Alexa Bliss recently joined the platform and is charging $399 per message.

Apart from Bliss, Charlotte joins other current stars with Cameo, like Peyton Royce, Matt Riddle, Dominik Dijakovic, Sonya Deville, Bobby Fish, Bianca Belair, and Kevin Owens.

