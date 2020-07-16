Charlotte Flair appeared on The Bellas Podcast this week to discuss the five-year anniversary of the Women's Revolution.

During the appearance, Nikki and Brie Bella spoke with Charlotte about her future goals in the business. While Nikki pitched an idea about Charlotte doing a 'love' angle, Brie said she wants to see Charlotte return as the General Manager of Monday Night Raw to start a feud with Stephanie McMahon.

Charlotte agreed with Brie and claimed she has been pushing for a story with Stephanie. She explained that when she returned to NXT she wanted to do a program with Triple H.

"Because I spent some time in NXT recently, I was really hoping I could get into some of that with Triple H," Charlotte said. "Being the brat and him being like, 'I made you' … maybe later down the road."

Charlotte also mentioned how much she enjoyed the Mixed Match Challenge and would like to see another one in the WWE. Brie Bella chimed in and said if it does return, she would like to come out of retirement and tag with her husband, Daniel Bryan.

Charlotte was asked who she would partner with in a Mixed Match Challenge if it couldn't be her fiancé, Andrade. She said the ongoing storyline with Ric Flair and Randy Orton would make Orton a perfect choice.

"It's crazy because right now my dad is with Randy and I'm like it would be a perfect time."

Charlotte continued though saying she can't perform right now due to an injury caused by an issue with her breast implants. She said this is the third time she has suffered an injury due to her implants.

There is currently still no timetable for Charlotte's return to the ring.