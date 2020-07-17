This week's AEW Dynamite was able to end NXT's three week win streak in overall viewership by pulling in 788,000 viewers to NXT's 631,000 viewers. AEW also continued its hot streak in the 18-49 demographic, drawing a 0.29 rating that doubled NXT (0.14).

You can check out the full ratings breakdown here.

Chris Jericho has become one of the more vocal stars to bring up TV ratings, not just on social media, but also on Dynamite. During this week's promo, Jericho spoke about the 18-49 demo, referring to himself a couple times as the "Demo God."

AEW went a step further by releasing a Chris Jericho "Demo God" shirt shortly after this week's ratings were revealed.

Earlier today, the former AEW World Champion continued his taunts by reminding everyone AEW "crushed it" in the 18-49 demo while also tagging WWE in his tweet.

"Cool that we won the overall viewers, but advertisers and the network don't really care," Jericho wrote. "All that matters is we CRUSHED it in THE DEMO! 0.29 to 0.14! #DemoGod @AEWrestling @WWE"