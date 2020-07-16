During last night's AEW Dynamite: Fight for the Fallen, Chris Jericho headed out to the ring with the Inner Circle to taunt Orange Cassidy about never having to deal with him in the ring again. Cassidy eventually made his way out through the stands and dropped a whole lot of orange juice down on the group.

During Jericho's promo, he brought up TV ratings since AEW is going head-to-head with NXT each week. For the past three weeks, NXT beat AEW in overall viewers, but AEW continued to maintain the 18-49 demographics. Something AEW President Tony Khan has said is very important to the company.

Last night, Jericho referred to himself a few times as the "Demo God" and noted that he has yet to be beat. After today's TV rating news of AEW not only winning the overall viewers, but more than doubling NXT (.29 to .14) in the 18-49 demo, Jericho was quick to reveal his new "Demo God" shirt.

"I did it again...#DemoGod!" Jericho wrote on social media.

You can check out the new shirt in the photo below.