As noted, "Le Champion" Chris Jericho returned to his weekly Saturday Night Special to talk about all things pro wrestling and rock n' roll.

During the discussion, Jericho commented on the return of "The Inner Circle" member, Sammy Guevara. Jericho says that he personally booked the segment where Sammy returned.

"I booked it. I thought it was great, I loved it. I thought it was awesome," Jericho said.

Jericho mentioned how he's happy to be around a fellow rocker and musician in "The Butcher", whose real name is Andy Williams. Andy is actually the rhythm guitarist for the band, "Every Time I Die".

"So listen, The Butcher and The Blade got a tryout like Luther did - they got signed to five shows. Then they had to prove themselves and The Butcher and The Blade did," Chris said. "And Andy Williams, I had never heard of him before, but here's why you always be nice.

"I had a call from Scotty, and I had a call from this guy, and that guy [saying], 'Hey, Andy's in AEW now. He's a great guy. Can you take care of him?' Absolutely! I had no idea, I had never met the guy. I just saw this big, giant burly guy with a big mustache. But he's in a rock n' roll band, he's f--king great," Chris stated.

Chris also explained that AEW's original plan of doing Fyter Fest in London may have not been able to come to fruition, however, the promotion still plans to do an international tour in the future.

"Absolutely [we plan to do an international tour]," Jericho said. "It's kind of a drag that we weren't able to do a national tour. We were actually planning on coming to London, I believe, for Fyter Fest. The Khan family, I think they own a stadium or they lease a stadium similar how they do in the states with a TIAA stadium there, in Jacksonville. So yes, we will be coming to London."