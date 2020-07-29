Chris Jericho announced on tonight's AEW Dynamite that next week he will have a face-to-face debate with Orange Cassidy. He noted a special guest moderator will handle the segment, but didn't mention yet who it was.

Jericho also revealed in two weeks it will be the rematch between himself and Cassidy. Earlier this month, Jericho picked up a victory against Cassidy at Fight for the Fallen.

