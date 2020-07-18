WWE Network News has announced that ECW Supercards will be July's classic content released on the WWE Network. The classic episodes will be premiering this Monday, July 20th. There's no word yet on the number of episodes WWE will be releasing in the collection.

It's also been announced that a new episode of WWE Break It Down will be coming to the Network with guest star and WWE Hall Of Famer, Mick Foley. The new episode will be premiering next Sunday, July 26th.

Another wacky edition of the R-Truth Game Show has been confirmed for the Network this week, as well. The episode will be premiering this Tuesday, July 21. There's no word yet on the guests involved for Truth's second wave of games.

As noted, a new Undertaker: The Last Ride called "Tales From The Deadman" will be premiering on the WWE Network tomorrow, July 19. The bonus episode is reported to be a collection of outtakes and stories that didn't make the original 5 episodes.

Stay tuned for coverage and video clips of these WWE Network shows.