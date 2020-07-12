WWE Network News has revealed that a bonus episode of "Undertaker: The Last Ride" will be premiering next Sunday, July 19. It is titled "Undertaker: The Last Ride - Tales From The Deadman".

There isn't much information regarding the new edition of "The Last Ride", but Network News notes that it is likely a video compromised of stories 'Taker told that were edited out of the original episodes of the show.

Along with "Undertaker: The Last Ride - Tales From The Deadman", "The R-Truth Game Show" will be debuting this upcoming Tuesday, July 14. We previously noted how the comedy-centered game show was in the works.

Alexa Bliss and Sheamus will reportedly be the first two contestants on the show, while several others have been advertised for upcoming episodes. The duo will be answering trivia questions and going on some sort of scavenger hunt organized by Truth. This was conducted over video chat due to social distancing and the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

The synopsis for the first episode reads, "Sheamus and Alexa Bliss enter R-Truth's Game Show, answering trivia challenges and searching for items in a unique scavenger hunt."

