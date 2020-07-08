Some new matches were announced for next week's AEW Fight for the Fallen, which will be focused on COVID-19 relief. AEW TNT Champion Cody will continue with his open challenge and go against Sonny Kiss.

FTR and the Lucha Brothers will meet for the first-time ever on next Wednesday's show. Lucha Brothers, The Blade, and The Butcher were able to pick up a victory over FTR and Young Bucks on tonight's Fyter Fest.

Finally, The Elite (Kenny Omega and Young Bucks) will go against Jurassic Express.

Below is the full Fight for the Fallen lineup:

* Jon Moxley (c) vs. Brian Cage with Taz (AEW World Championship)

* Cody (c) vs. Sonny Kiss (AEW TNT Championship)

* Lucha Brothers vs. FTR

* The Elite (Kenny Omega and Young Bucks) vs. Jurassic Express (Luchasaurus, Jungle Boy, and Marko Stunt)