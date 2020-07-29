- Above is the AEW Dynamite Post-Show featuring Alex Abrahantes talking about tonight's show and answers fans' questions. You can check out tonight's results here.

- A few weeks ago, The Dark Order helped Anna Jay to the back after a loss to Abadon, and now it looks like she has joined up with the group. During tonight's AEW World Tag Team Title Match, Jay stood at commentary along with Brodie Lee and Colt Cabana. Jay didn't talk, but she did wear a different outfit from what fans had seen in her previous appearances.

- AEW TNT Champion Cody defeated Warhorse via submission earlier tonight. In the video below, Warhorse gave his thoughts about appearing in AEW.

"At All Elite Wrestling, you have people leading professional wrestling into the next generation," Warhorse said. "It's the champions that lead us into the next generation. It's people, like Cody, that know professional wrestling is the greatest sport between the Earth and the sky! It's the most entertaining sport in the world. People like him listen to our generation. They listen to the people that wanted Warhorse!"