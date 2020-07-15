The COVID-19 pandemic has affected all sporting events including WWE from having live audiences. This year's SummerSlam is expected to be held at the Performance Center and not in Boston, and a new report from @WrestleVotes reports that plans for next year's WrestleMania will come in the next few months.

Their reports says that WWE still plans on running WrestleMania 37 at Los Angeles as scheduled. They do however want a decision made as soon as possible as they do not want the decision looming over for too long. They hope to have an announcement by mid December from the state of California on large gatherings in public places.

Recently, Governor Gavin Newsome closed down indoor operations at restaurants, bars and movie theaters after reopening and after coronavirus cases in the state spiked. An end date for the shut down has not been given.

WrestleMania 37 is scheduled to be held at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on March 28, 2021. However, construction on SoFi Stadium has been delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and WWE has been looking for a "Plan B" location if the construction of the new stadium is not complete on time.

