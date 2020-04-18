WrestleMania 37 is scheduled to take place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on March 28, 2021, but as noted earlier this week that may not happen, either due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic or the potential SoFi Stadium construction delay.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti confirmed on Wednesday the city may not authorize large events for one year, which would be well into 2021.

"It's difficult to imagine us getting together in the thousands anytime soon," said Garcetti at a coronavirus briefing. "We've got many, many miles to walk before we're going to be back in those environments. ... Large gatherings — such as concerts and sporting events — may not be approved in the city for at least one year."

SoFi Stadium also announced the Grand Opening for July 25 and 26 was pushed back to a "future date in 2021."

WrestleVotes reported earlier today WWE has already begun researching a "plan b" for an alternative venue to host WrestleMania 37 in case WWE is not able to put on the show in California. The report noted it's too early to speculate on exact locations or details.

This year's WrestleMania 36 was moved from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, taking place over two nights. Earlier this month it was reported Tampa is being considered again for WrestleMania 38 in 2022.