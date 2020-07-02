Former WWE star, EC3, took to Twitter last night and released a new promo teasing a potential debut with All Elite Wrestling.

"Twitter is a sewer. I'll put this content on here later, but for now it's here. I'm sure algorithms will treat this post fair. #ControlYourNarrative #FreeEC3," EC3 wrote alongside the video.

In the video, EC3 talks about the tumultuous state of the world and how we have to overcome the chaos to remember who we are. He also cleverly inserts over a dozen AEW references throughout his promo.

"You can spend your whole life letting people tell you what to do, dictate your path, choose your fate. Do you decide your future or is it chosen for you? We are living in unprecedented times with lockdowns, quarantines, terror in the streets. We are living an American nightmare," EC3 says. "From coast to coast, Maine to So Cal, uncensored chaos and confusion reigns supreme. You walk outside and it feels like you're in the jungle, boy! You fear the revolt is coming to you if you don't adhere to the group thinking.

"You feel like you're left out to hang, man. The natural state of things has fallen into this dark order and you plug away day after day like a gear in an f'n machine. Society is broken but now is the time you keep your inner circle small, you do not have best friends, you can only trust yourself. And it doesn't matter if you're an old man or a young buck, you speak your truth. You stand tall, exalted," EC3 continues.

"You rise like a phoenix, you carry yourself with moxie and seal it with a sunny kiss. Now these bastards may criticize you, they may mock you, they may cancel you, hell, they may even imitate you poorly," he added. "But you never give in, you never apologize. You put the word 'sorry' back into that dictionary and you throw it into the library, into it's face, because it is never the end! There is no omega when you are an alpha. You think for yourself, you fight for yourself, you control your own narrative. And if you don't, then you're just part of the con. You are more than elite, you are free, and they have been warned."

As noted, EC3 previously made his own version of the Impact Wrestling teaser for their June 18 Slammiversary pay-per-view. In it, the famous EC3 letters transitioned back into Ethan Carter III, which is the main name he used in Impact before he signed with WWE and went by just 'EC3'.

There's no word yet on which promotion EC3 will be making his in-ring return to. The former WWE talent will be free to go where he wants after his 90-day non-compete clauses expires with WWE on July 15, just three days before Slammiversary.

You can see the full promo from EC3 below: