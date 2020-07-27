Due to the pandemic, WWE and Mattel held a virtual San Diego Comic-Con that featured numerous Superstars. There were also reveals of new and upcoming lines of figures and Mattel action figures designer Bill Miekina discussed the WrestleMania Build-a-figure.

"This is the first-ever Paul Ellering action figure with two swappable heads so you can do 1992 version of Paul Ellering or a more recent version. Also, I believe the first time ever for Rocco's action figure which I'm pretty excited about," said Miekina.

"I remember having Hasbros and literally going, 'I wish they would make a Rocco for my Legion of Doom Hasbros.' This is incredible," said Sam Roberts. "You're actually gonna make me buy two sets of WrestleMania figures so I can get a current date Paul Ellering and old-school Paul Ellering holding Rocco. That's so cool."

"If you cross the streams and go current Paul Ellering with Rocco, I don't know what happens," replied Edge.

"I think the universe collapses," stated Roberts. "The collector universe collapses in on itself."

Mattel action figures marketer Steve Ozer then revealed the first-ever WrestleMania ring cart with the option of adding either Andre the Giant from WrestleMania 3 or Randy Savage from WrestleMania 3.

"I remember being at WrestleMania 6 and I wanted to ride on that," said Edge. "I assumed that I could maybe steal it and drive it home. So now, technically, I guess I can't drive that thing but I can have my own version of it so that makes 13-year-old Adam say, 'Weee!'"

Sam Roberts then asked the panel who their dream opponents for WrestleMania would be.

"Rhea Ripley," joked Edge. "However, Beth Phoenix and Edge vs. Rhea Ripley and a partner of her choosing could be pretty badass. But Bret Hart Iron Man Match."

"I was gonna say Beth Phoenix anyway," replied Ripley. "So, let's make it happen. Let's go!"

"We're throwing out mixed tag ideas right now and if Edge and Beth Phoenix wanna throw out mixed tag ideas, I think there's two people who would take you up on that offer right here," Johnny Gargano said of he and Candice LeRae.

"I feel like I set you up on that offer," replied Edge.

Johnny and Candice say they both want matches against Shawn Michaels.

"A 2-on-1 handicap match with Shawn Michaels in his prime," stated Gargano.

"Honestly, there's so many different answers for me because it's hard," said Ricochet. "Shawn Michaels is one. Rey Mysterio is one. Eddie Guerrero is one. Edge is one. It's hard for me to choose as I'm a fan of everybody. I don't know. Maybe The Rock because I'm a big fan. Randy Orton is up there. There's so many people I would like to. It's a hard question."

