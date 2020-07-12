While promoting his latest film, Money Plane, Edge spoke with Screen Rant about the movie and also touched on the competition between WWE and AEW.

Edge believed no matter the companies — whether it's wrestling or a production company — competition will always force the different parties to do whatever is necessary to get the fans' attention.

"I think competition in anything is always a good thing," Edge said. "I think it forces people to up their game and not rest on their laurels. I think, if I'm looking at it from the performer's aspect, it's another place to be able to ply your trade, and that's amazing. That's never a bad thing. Just imagine if there was only one studio, if all there was was MGM.

"I like the fact that there's a bunch of different studios, and I think the same goes for wrestling. I think it ups everyone's game. As a wrestling fan, that's never a bad thing! To have, you know, a lot of different options. Now's a great time to be a wrestling fan. It's a really good time to be a performer, too. I look at it from the aspect of, I'm someone who always wants to be the best. I always want my character to stand out. That's even more so if there's more competition. Personally, I think it's a good thing."

"The Rated-R Superstar" remembered when he was younger and how reading wrestling magazines about all the different wrestling promotions got him that much more excited for when wrestlers would make it to WWE.

"The era that I grew up, there was all kinds of different promotions," Edge recalled. "That was always fun and exciting, to go to the local variety store and pick up these wrestling magazines and see these wrestlers who I'd never seen before, but now I knew they were out there, because of these magazines. That, to me, was really fun. Then, when they'd eventually make it to the WWE, and I'd see them for the first time, I thought, 'Oh, I kind of know this person! I know this character!' I miss that. I think it's changed, definitely. But the point being, I think competition is good."

Edge is currently out of action after undergoing surgery for a torn biceps during his match against Randy Orton at last month's WWE Backlash.

Money Plane, also starring Kelsey Grammer, Thomas Jane, and Denise Richards, is out now on all digital platforms.