Edge recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated to talk about his film "Money Plane" as well as give an update on his triceps injury that he suffered at Backlash. Edge joked that he has suffered other injuries before but says he's doing well in his recovery.

"It's OK," Edge answered. "You know, I look at injuries and ask myself, 'How was it compared to the Achilles tear?' Compared to the Achilles tear, it was nothing. There was surgery, but I know the drill. I know what I have to do, and I know you have to baby it for the first month, then I can start putting the nose to the grindstone. I can still do exercises for the rest of my body, which is good, so it's just being careful."

Edge mentioned that his tricep was partially torn before heading into his match against Randy Orton. Edge says he will take this injury as a learning experience and listen to his body if there is any small pain.

"It's a learning experience, too," Edge noted. "The doctor that did the surgery said that there was a good chance my triceps was already partially torn going into the match, so I look it as a learning experience. My elbow was sore for probably a month, but I thought it was one of those regular aches and pains.

"I have a bunch of floating chips in my elbow, so I told myself, 'Of course it's going to hurt.' This is a reminder that I need to listen to those things. At 46 years old, my body is trying to tell me something's up. Now I have that knowledge going forward if something's aching."

Edge was asked if he knew he tore his triceps as soon as it happened. He says he did, and he described the pain he was going through as it happened.

"I knew. I took an RKO, and I felt a little nauseous and I got a cold sweat, not a hot sweat," Edge described. "That's generally when you know you've popped something. It wasn't all that painful in comparison to my neck pain over the years or compared to tearing both pecs or tearing my Achilles.

"I just thought, 'I might have torn it a little bit,' and then I found out I tore it completely off the bone. I gauge everything to the pain of tearing my Achilles, so not a lot can compare.