Since returning to WWE in 2020, Edge has competed in two singles matches with long-time rival and former tag partner, Randy Orton. The first happened at WrestleMania 36 in April where Edge beat Orton in a Last Man Standing Match that went 39 minutes long. One of the early critiques from fans was it went on too long.

At last month's WWE Backlash, the two met again in the "Greatest Wrestling Match Ever" where the two Superstars paid tribute to numerous other wrestlers throughout the bout. That match went 44 minutes and 45 seconds long. Again, despite it having plenty of positives, time length typically was brought up in the conversation.

Edge appeared on ESPN MMA to talk with Peter Rosenberg on a number of different topics, including the critisms that his matches have been too long. Edge said (h/t WrestlingNews.co for the transcription) fans would get on guys like Goldberg and Brock Lesnar for having too short of a match, and yet, some complain about his going too long.

"After nine years and a triple fusion in my neck, I went out there for 41 minutes," Edge stated. "People complained that Bill [Goldberg] and Brock [Lesnar] go out and do four [minutes]. So what is it? What do you want? I'm going to bust my ass and I'm going to try and give you the best product I possibly can because I'm not gonna phone it in. To me, that's what WrestleMania was, that's what Backlash was."

Edge is currently out of action after undergoing surgery for a torn biceps that occurred during his second match with Orton.

You can check out the full interview in the video above.