EVIL defeated Tetsuya Naito in the main event of today's NJPW Dominion to become the new IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Champion.

The new member of Bullet Club had to pull all out the stops, getting help from his stablemates, and his new "pareja" (or partner) — veteran wrestler, Dick Togo. Togo came to the ring with a BUSHI mask on to get close to Naito, before aiding EVIL on his way to victory.

"EVIL is 71st. IWGP HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION and 25th. IWGP INTERCONTINENTAL CHAMPION. And you all like my new "PAREJA" Dick Togo @boliviacuba, don't you!? Bullet Club is perfect EVIL. #EVIL #BulletClub," EVIL wrote on social media.

Fans may have noticed EVIL changed up his look for the match — coming to the ring with his hair down (usually tied back) and sans his signature scythe. The new champion also changed up his ring attire a bit, as seen in the photos below.

NJPW also announced a post-Dominion Press Conference for tomorrow at 2 am ET, streaming on NJPW World. No details were given, but EVIL could make an appearance, and upcoming matches may be announced for New Japan Road (July 20) and Sengoku Lord (July 25).