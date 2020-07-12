EVIL won the IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Championships against Tetsuya Naito at today's NJPW Dominion. This is EVIL's first time winning either title. Naito had previously won both in January at Wrestle Kingdom.

During the match, EVIL had plenty of help from members of Bullet Club (EVIL turned on Naito the night before and joined up with the stable) and a mystery man who came to the ring wearing a BUSHI mask. He eventually attacked Naito, allowing EVIL to hit everything is evil for the pinfall victory.

Post-match, the masked man revealed himself to be Dick Togo, who has worked for numerous promotions including: WWE, ROH, ECW, and with other companies all over the world. It looks like Togo is in Bullet Club and will be EVIL's manager. The two attacked Naito, but Hiromu Takahashi ran to the ring to clear them out.

Takahashi then challenged EVIL for his titles, giving him the option to put up even just one of them in a match. EVIL didn't give him much of an answer and headed to the back as Takahashi screamed in frustration.

Hiromu: I have a favour to ask of you, EVIL. Let me challenge for those belts you just took! If you're too scared to put them both up, one or the other is fine!



