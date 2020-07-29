Tonight's AEW Dynamite featured Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, and Taz on commentary. Taz filled in for Excalibur who was missing from tonight's show. It was not mentioned on TV why he was absent.

Earlier this month, Schiavone couldn't make an appearance due to his COVID-19 test results being delayed, and out of an abundance of caution, Schiavone was held out a week until the results came in. Commentary did explain his absence on TV, unlike tonight with Excalibur.

Next week's show already has numerous segments announced:

* Chris Jericho to debate Orange Cassidy with a special guest moderator

* AEW TNT Champion Cody and Matt Cardona vs. John Silver and Alex Reynolds

* MJF update after his State of the Industry Address

* FTR, Young Bucks, Hangman Page, and Kenny Omega vs. Dark Order (12-Man Tag Match)

