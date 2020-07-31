Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Matt Cardona, f.k.a. Zack Ryder, made his AEW debut on Dynamite this past Wednesday night.

Wrestling Inc. has learned that Cardona is currently working on a five appearance deal with the company. While that can change, he is currently on a short term deal.

Cardona was released from WWE in April during the company's massive layoffs and furloughs. He appeared on Dynamite this past Wednesday night and saved Cody Rhodes from an attack by the Dark Order.

Ahead of Cardona's appearance on Dynamite, Cody admitted to ESPN that he was on his radar, along with Miro, f.k.a. Rusev.

"I think there are two free agents that are on a lot of people's radar, that being Miro (Rusev) and Matt Cardona (Zack Ryder)," Rhodes said. "Obviously, those free agents should be on any radar. They have literally drawn money. They have TV experience. They have high-profile experience. They have locker room experience. The pros heavily outweigh the cons.

"Those are two great free agents. I'm not going to go as far to say that if I had to sign anybody, those would be the two that I would sign. But I think they're great free agents. I think if they have the passion for pro wrestling, they're going to continue to succeed."

Cardona will team with Cody to face John Silver and Alex Reynolds this Wednesday night on Dynamite.