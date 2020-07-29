Multiple segments were announced for next week's AEW Dynamite, including the AEW in-ring debut of Matt Cardona (fka WWE's Zack Ryder) as he will team up with Cody against Dark Order's John Silver and Alex Reynolds. Earlier tonight, Cardona made the save for Cody after Silver and Reynolds attempted to attack the AEW TNT Champion.

Below is the rest of next week's lineup:

* Chris Jericho to debate Orange Cassidy with a special guest moderator

* AEW TNT Champion Cody and Matt Cardona vs. John Silver and Alex Reynolds

* MJF update after his State of the Industry Address

* FTR, Young Bucks, Hangman Page, and Kenny Omega vs. Dark Order (12-Man Tag Match)

In two weeks, FTR will host a "Tag Team Appreciation Night" as per their new contract that they signed with AEW, seen in the video below. AEW World Tag Team Champion Hangman Page celebrated with the duo after the signing was made official. As noted, in two weeks, Chris Jericho is schedule to have a rematch against Orange Cassidy.

You can check out tonight's results here.