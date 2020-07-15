Multiple matches were announced for next week's AEW Dynamite. AEW TNT Champion Cody will continue to defend his title, but an opponent is yet to be named.

The Young Bucks took down The Blade and The Butcher on tonight's show to help get FTR's keys back to them. Butcher and Blade previously stole them and had been driving their truck to the ring for their entrance. Next week, Matt and Nick Jackson will face Butcher and Blade in a Falls Count Anywhere Match.

In the women's division, Ivelisse is set to take on Diamante.

Below is the full lineup:

* AEW TNT Champion Cody defends the title

* Hangman Page vs. Five (with Brodie Lee)

* Ivelisse vs. Diamante

* MJF (with Wardlow) in action

* Young Bucks vs. The Butcher and The Blade (Falls Count Anywhere)

* Chris Jericho and Jake Hager vs. Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy