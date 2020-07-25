- Above is Finn Balor's coolest moments in WWE and NXT. The group included: leaping off a ladder to hit the coup de grace. becoming WWE Universal Champion, his entrance at NXT TakeOver: London, and others.

- On last night's SmackDown, Jeff Hardy defeated Sheamus in a Bar Fight. After the match, Hardy talked about the win and moving on to better things.

"Wow, the Bar Match was intense, just like I expected it to be, "Hardy said. "But now that this is over, hopefully, my dead horse of a soul — the last few months — can finally be stop being beat. The demons, the struggles with addiction and alcoholism, it's kind of overwhelming at times, but now that this is behind me it's time to move on to something brighter and better — way more positive. But it's my past so it's always going to be a part of my life, and I look forward to challenge myself each and every day to move on in that right direction."

- Gran Metalik won a Fatal 4-Way match over Shorty G, Drew Gulak and his Lucha House Party partner, Lince Dorado on last night's show to become the new number one contender for the WWE Intercontinental Championship. Metalik is set to face AJ Styles on next Friday's SmackDown. Below, Dorado hyped up Metalik going against Styles.

"Next week is his chance, guys, we've never had a chance in WWE," Dorado said. "But this week with AJ Styles on SmackDown, my boy, Gran Metalik, is not only facing him, but you're going to be winning. I know you're going to win!"