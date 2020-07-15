- Above is a look at this week's ROH TV, which will feature a tribute to Hana Kimura who passed away in May at the age of 22. ROH's Kevin Eck noted Hana's mother, Kyoko, was involved in created the tribute that will feature a look at the Stardom's star life and career, along with ROH matches from last year's G1 Supercard and the Women of Honor Title Tournament in 2018.

- On the upcoming debut of ROH Roundtable, Shane Taylor, Kenny King, Caprice Coleman, Jay Lethal and Jonathan Gresham will talk about the Black Lives Matter movement and racism in pro wrestling. It's expect out in the "near future," but an exact date wasn't given yet.

- Debuting today is the finale of Dalton's Castle, featuring Joe Hendry and Dalton Castle. You can check out the five-episode series in the tweet below.