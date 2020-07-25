Toymaker and Jazwares Partner, Jeremy Padawer, showed off some early previews of what Orange Cassidy, PAC, and Darby Allin's AEW Unrivaled action figures are looking like. As seen in the photos below, the group will be featured in the collection's third wave.
As noted, the first wave will be available at Walmart on August 3 and includes: AEW TNT Champion Cody, Brandi Rhodes, AEW World Tag Team Champion Kenny Omega, Chris Jericho, and The Young Bucks.
Each series is expected to include limited edition variants for collectors to chase.
Back in February the second wave was shown off at the New York Toy Fair. This set featured: Pentagon Jr., Fenix, MJF, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, Dustin Rhodes, and AEW World Tag Team Champion Hangman Page.
