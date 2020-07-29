Former WWE Superstar Cameron (Ariane Andrew) debuted on tonight's AEW Dynamite and will be involved in the upcoming AEW Women's Tag Team Cup Tournament. She is teaming with Nyla Rose in the tournament.

Also on tonight's show the rules of the 8-team format were announced and are as follows:

* The tournament is a random draw

* All competitors must draw a color

* Matching colors will become a team

* Selections are final and cannot be appealed

The tournament will begin this Monday at 7 pm ET on AEW's YouTube channel. As noted, Brandi Rhodes and Allie are confirmed for the tournament, but it's unknown if they will tag together.

