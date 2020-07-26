Former WWE star and one half of the "Cryme Tyme" tag team, JTG, took to social media and tweeted out an interesting piece of fan art to AEW TNT Champion, Cody Rhodes. The image is an advertisement for Cody Rhodes vs. JTG in a match for the AEW TNT Championship on Dynamite.

"Interesting??...Cody Rhodes, don't you love Fan Art?" JTG writes, tagging Cody in the post. Cody has yet to respond to the message from JTG.

As noted, Cody will be defending his TNT Championship against popular independent wrestler, Warhorse, this Wednesday on AEW Dynamite. He defeated Eddie Kingston in a no disqualification match last week to retain the title and continue with the open challenges.

JTG's tag team partner, Shad Gaspard, tragically passed away in May 2020 while trying to save his son from drowning. The duo's last match together was on February 15, 2020 at Santino Marella's Battle Arts promotion in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada.

