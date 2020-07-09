FS1 will be continuing their trend of airing classic WWE content on Tuesday nights. SummerSlam 2016 from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY will be airing on FS1 on Tuesday, 7/21 at 9 PM EST, according to PWInsider.

Summerslam 2016 featured a bloody, unforgettable match between Brock Lesnar and Randy Orton, as well as the singles match between Finn Balor and Seth Rollins to determine the first-ever WWE Universal Champion.

You can see the full card for SummerSlam 2016 below:

*WWE World champion Dean Ambrose vs. Dolph Ziggler.

*Brock Lesnar vs. Randy Orton.

*Finn Balor vs. Seth Rollins to crown the first WWE Universal champion.

*WWE United States champion Rusev vs. Roman Reigns.

*WWE Women's champion Sasha Banks vs. Charlotte.

*AJ Styles vs. John Cena.

*WWE Intercontinental champion The Miz vs. Apollo Crews.

*WWE Tag Team champions New Day vs. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson.

*Kevin Owens & Chris Jericho vs. Enzo Amore & Big Cass.

*Carmella & Becky Lynch & Naomi vs. Eva Marie's replacement & Natalya & Alexa Bliss

As noted, WWE Backstage has been cancelled on FS1 but the channel is still continuing with the classic content from the company. They've previously aired Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, and WrestleMania replays over the past few months.