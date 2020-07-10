The ongoing "Wednesday Night War" of WWE NXT and AEW Dynamite trying to score the most viewers is a subject that gets plenty of discussion from the pro wrestling community. It's been nearly a year now of the competition, with both shows having their fair shares of victories and defeats.

FTR's Dax Harwood took to his Twitter account to comment on the ongoing saga between the two shows. Dax promotes the idea that you can be a fan of both AEW and WWE, and the real victory is that we get the wrestling content that we do.

"Guys, if you're burying one company over the other, you're completely missing the fun. I watched both shows from last night and we are lucky, as fans, to get the wrestling we get! In 1997 I LOVED The Hart Foundation and I LOVED the NWO. I hope you guys can do the same," Harwood wrote.

As noted, FTR's Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler debuted with AEW on the June 10 edition of Dynamite. They will face The Lucha Bros. in a tag team match on this Wednesday's "Fight For The Fallen" edition of the show.

