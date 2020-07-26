In celebration of National Day of the Cowboy, AEW World Tag Team Champion Hangman Page sent out a tweet yesterday in support of those currently protesting in the US, along with medical professionals fighting against the COVID-19 pandemic.

"A big yee-haw to y'all busting your asses today, marching in the streets, on your eleventh hour of work in the ICU," Page wrote. "Cowboy s--- ain't about boots and buckles, guns, and spurs. It's about leaving your own frontier better than you found it. Happy National Day of the Cowboy."

National Day of the Cowboy takes place every fourth Saturday in July as it recognizes the stoic, hardworking symbol of the American West.

On this past Wednesday's Dynamite, Page was hard at work fending off The Dark Order. After beating Five, Brodie Lee attempted one last time to recruit Page into the group, but Page passed and was promptly attacked by the rest of the group. FTR eventually ran out to make the save, followed by Kenny Omega, shortly after.

Page and Omega are scheduled to defend their titles against the number one ranked Evil Uno and Grayson on next week's show.