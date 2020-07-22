After being suspended by AEW for controversial comments he made about Sasha Banks in 2016, Sammy Guevara returned to TV on tonight's AEW Dynamite.

In the main event, Chris Jericho and Jake Hager took on Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy. Near the end of the match, Luchasaurus attempted to chokeslam Jericho, but indie wrestler Serpentico jumped up on the apron, smacking Luchasaurus on the back with Jericho's baseball bat. Jericho followed up with a codebreaker for the pinfall win.

After the match, Inner Circle continued to beat up Jurassic Express and Serpentico unmasked himself showing he was actually Guevara. The AEW star had been away for the past month, undergoing sensitivity training. His salary for that time was also donated to the Women's Center of Jacksonville, Florida. As noted, Guevara both privately and publicly apologized to Banks for his words.

As the show came to a close, a ten-man tag match was announced for next week — Best Friends, Orange Cassidy, Luchasaurus, and Jungle Boy vs. Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Santana, Ortiz, and Guevara.

"The #SpanishGod is BACK!" Guevara wrote on Twitter.

Below is the updated lineup for next Wednesday's Dynamite:

* Hangman Page and Kenny Omega (c) vs. Evil Uno and Grayson (AEW World Tag Team Championship)

* Hikaru Shida vs. Diamante (Non-Title Match)

* Darby Allin and Jon Moxley vs. Brian Cage and Ricky Starks with Taz (Tornado Tag Match)

* Cody to defend AEW TNT Championship

* Best Friends, Orange Cassidy, Luchasaurus, and Jungle Boy vs. Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Santana, Ortiz, and Sammy Guevara