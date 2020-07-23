Impact Wrestling has announced three matches and a satellite interview with Rich Swann for this Tuesday's Impact. One of the matches featured will be Eddie Edwards defending his newly won Impact World Heavyweight Title against Trey of "The Rascalz".

You can see the full lineup announced below:

* Eddie Edwards (c) vs. Trey for the Impact World Heavyweight Championship

* The Good Brothers vs. Reno Scum

* Deonna Purrazzo vs. Kimber Lee

* Satellite interview with Rich Swann and medical update

As noted, Impact achieved record-setting engagement across their various digital platforms during this past Saturday's Slammiversary pay-per-view. Former WWE stars like EC3, Eric Young, Heath Slater, and "The Good Brothers" Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows all made their debuts on that night.

"IMPACT Wrestling captured the world's attention on Saturday night," said Impact Wrestling Executive Vice President Scott D'Amore in a press release. "Slammiversary 2020 was the result of two-and-a-half years of hard work by our incredible team and talented roster, along with new additions who have decided to bet on IMPACT."

You can see the full tweet from Impact Wrestling below: