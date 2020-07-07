IMPACT airs every Tuesday on AXS TV and Impact Wrestling's own Twitch channel.

Tonight's Twitch stream had some technical issues at the beginning, which Impact has addressed on social media.

For those who missed the first half of IMPACT on Twitch, it will replay immediately following After Shock, according to Impact's Twitter.

Below is their full statement:

We apologize for the issues on Twitch tonight. As our team continues to work from home, we are doing our best to fix the technical difficulties. The stream appears to be more stable now. We're going to replay the first half of IMPACT on Twitch immediately following After Shock so you can catch up on anything you missed during the technical issues.

