On last night's AEW Dynamite: Fight for the Fallen, it was announced Ivelisse is scheduled to take on Diamante on next Wednesday's show. Despite their upcoming match, the two were actually in the crowd at last night's show, as seen in the gif below.

"And they all lose their minds," Ivelisse wrote.

"We're here," Diamante responded.

This is Ivelisse's first appearance in AEW since she showed up for the Casino Battle Royale at last year's All Out: The Buy In. That match was won by Nyla Rose.

In April of last year, Ivelisse had a tryout with WWE at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. While obviously WWE didn't bring her into the fold, she had nothing but good things to say about the tryout in an interview from last October with Women's Wrestling Weekly.

"It was awesome! It brought me a little back to Tough Enough because, boy, they wanna definitely push you to your limit and it was great experience too in the sense," Ivelisse said. "It's all about teamwork, too; It is not just in ring stuff. I really liked and enjoyed how they focused on wanting to see people have a good attitude as a team player with other people.

"That was really cool to experience and particularly the group we had was a very, very elite stacked particular group ... The whole competition thing was there for sure but not to the point that where you would feel uncomfortable or anything like that. We were all very supportive of each other throughout the experience."

You can check out Ivelisse and Diamante in the crowd below: