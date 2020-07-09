For the past month, Jeff Hardy has been on the receiving end of Sheamus' bullying antics. Each week, Sheamus has made a mockery of Hardy's resurrecting career. Though this isn't the first time he's been picked on for his personal downfalls - which he brings up how CM Punk did the same thing as Sheamus is doing now - he believes that at this point, Sheamus is just motivating him to bounce back from his loss against him at Backlash.

"It's definitely a huge motivator, man," Hardy replied in his interview on WWE's The Bump. "Since my early 20's, I've been in and out of addiction - the roller coaster of good and bad. Sadly, but in a creative sense, it's been a big power for me.

"Even back in the days of feuding with [CM] Punk, it kind of reminds me of that with Sheamus. It can be extremely uncomfortable at times, but that's when I've got to stay strong on my beliefs, and where I am right now."

Speaking of Punk, The Bump panel revisits Hardy's feud with Punk, specifically the match that started it all back in 2009 at Extreme Rules, when Punk cashed in his Money In The Bank briefcase on Hardy. Looking back on that match, Hardy says he was honored to lose that night because it helped him gain a better outlook on his pro wrestling career and his capabilities.

"It gives you goosebumps, man," Hardy noted. "I was so excited for him [cashing in his MITB briefcase]. I was ok being a tremendous loser that night because if you're a good loser in pro wrestling, you're a much better winner in the bigger scheme of things."

Jeff Hardy's WWE Chronicle documentary will premiere this Sunday on the WWE Network.

