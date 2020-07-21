WWE revisited their cinematic matches with the Wyatt Swamp Fight at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules which saw Bray Wyatt prevail over Braun Strowman.

Current Sportsnet host and former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas discussed unanswered questions from the match when he joined The Wrestling Inc Daily podcast.

"I enjoyed parts of it. It's just…where do you go from here? That's the thing and I get it as now we have to wait until either an announcement on WWE.com or until Friday's SmackDown to find out he didn't actually drown," Korderas said of Strowman.

"I liked the little elements when they had old school Braun facing current Braun. From a cinematic and story standpoint, I get it as it's a little bit fantasy. But that's what we're getting in these cinematic matches. The unfortunate thing in this Swamp Match was we got Taker-AJ Styles at WrestleMania which is the one that everybody is holding the cinematic match standard to. And it's gonna be tough to live up to that one.

"With all due respect to Braun, him heavy breathing for five minutes while he's tied to a chair… Friday night's SmackDown – and I'm backtracking a little bit – when he cut that promo, it just seemed like a lot of, 'Ahhh' and there wasn't pacing. There's something missing from me with Braun. He's big and imposing but there's something that needs to connect the dots with him for me that's not there."

With the finish of the match and the way Strowman was defeated, it raises the possibility of him returning as a different version of his character, similarly to Bray Wyatt becoming The Fiend. Korderas was asked by host Nick Hausman about Strowman coming back as an evolved version of himself.

"All I can say is I hope you're correct my friend. That's all I can say because right now something is missing," stated Korderas. "That's the whole thing – you want to be able to connect and invest in these characters. Because of that something lacking in Braun, I am not connecting."

The Horror Show at Extreme Rules card had lots of potential but many fans took to social media saying it ultimately fell flat. Some even think it was WWE's worst ever pay-per-view and with Korderas having worked at WWE for 22 years, he weighed in on that thought.

"That's hard to say because there have been some ones in the past that have not been very good. This one had the potential and at moments I was thinking this could be good," said Korderas. "What took away from some great moments that could have been were these preposterous finishes, in my opinion. They took away from what could have been some decent, at least, matches."

