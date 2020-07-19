Earlier this week, CM Punk commented about his WWE Championship Match against John Cena at the WWE Money in the Bank PPV in 2011. The storyline going into the match was Punk's contract was expiring the day of the match, if he won, Punk vowed to leave the company with the title. Punk did indeed win the match, blew a kiss to a stunned Vince McMahon, and headed off into the night through the crowd.

"I did a thing nine years ago," Punk wrote on Twitter. "Couldn't have done it without @JohnCena, @WWEArmstrong and most importantly the fans. That crowd, that atmosphere is something I'll never forget. Thank you all. #MITB"

Today, John Cena responded to Punk, saying despite him losing a wager against his opponent, Cena felt like everybody won that night.

"I bet on myself that night, the usual amount," Cena said. "Not a smart wager choosing the guy who can't wrestle over the best in the world, but I'd like to think we all won that night. Thank you for allowing me to be part of something so many were entertained by."

On his Instagram, Cena also posted a photo of Punk from that night.