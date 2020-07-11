It's fair to say that 2020 has been quite challenging for everyone. While WWE is trying to bring back as many in-ring talents as they can, some are still waiting for their shot to come back full-time. In the case of NXT's Kacy Catanzaro, she has been working on herself more during this quarantine so she can come back stronger than ever.

While discussing her recent NXT appearances on WWE's The Bump, Catanzaro says that she's been enjoying the downtime she's had in between her matches.

"Oh, wow, we're just jumping right into it, aren't we?" Catanzaro chuckled. "It has been crazy. I kind of forgot that I came back because so much has happened. It's been awesome, though. I remember coming back for the [Women's] Battle Royal, and how exciting that was. I had my own entrance music, and the fans didn't know that I was coming back.

"During this quarantine, it's been very scary. It's been difficult, but it's given me time to work on myself and things that are important to me - inside and outside of the ring. It's been cool to have that extra time and still be able to get back into the ring."

For an athlete like Catanzaro, transitioning from an American Ninja Warrior to a wrestler can be quite difficult. Now that she's part of WWE, her focus is now on how she can become a better wrestler while using her other athletic attributes in the ring.

"I think not coming from the wrestling world - you know, I did gymnastics and American Ninja Warrior, so I've been an athlete all of my life. Wrestling is obviously, it's own world; I can't think of another word for it," Catanzaro began.

"I think physically and mentally it's a lot, especially with an injury, and not knowing if I'll be able to do everything that I want to do out there. As much as it is physically it's tougher mentally. It took me a little while to get back into the groove and realize that I have more to do here."

Growing up, Catanzaro watched pro wrestling and idolized legends like her boss and mentor, Shawn Michaels. When looking at the women's roster as a whole, Catanzaro mentions how grateful she is to be part of such a historic group of women, as well as which ones she strives to be like in the ring.

"All of the women are incredible," Catanzaro started off by saying. "I know when I got here I've definitely always been a big fan of Alexa Bliss because she is smaller. People have always mentioned her to me and compared me to her. I actually met her - I want to say at the Mae Young Classic before I got signed. When I met her, she was super sweet to me.

"Now, Beth Phoneix, she's one of my all-time favorites. She sat in during one of our sessions. She's one of the best humans you could ever meet. Even to this day, when she steps into the ring, she crushes it. She's always been a big favorite of mine."

With only five months left before the new year, Catanzaro's goal going forth is to change her skillset in the ring so, that way, she can have more opportunities to showcase what kind of performer she can be.

"I'm a very competitive person, but I'm also not a very prideful person, in a bad way; I know it's not all about winning or losing," Catanzaro stated. "When I go out there, I put it all out there. I think people can see that and that's why people are still behind me.

"But, I plan on switching up my game a little bit. I'm trying to be more aggressive lately, something people haven't seen yet. I'm excited to get back into the ring and unleash that on everyone."

You can watch Kacy Catanzaro's full interview here. If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit WWE's The Bump with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.