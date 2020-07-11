WWE Superstar Kofi Kingston recently caught up with Academy Award-winner Charlize Theron, as the actress promotes her new project, "The Old Guard". Among other things, Kingston talked about his love of kung-fu movies, and Theron talked about her experience preparing for the physical role in the Netflix Original. Also, the pair talked about the possibility of Theron trying her luck in the squared circle.

During the interview, Kingston put over Theron for her "badass" action roles.

"It's common place for you to be playing that badass role, in the lead role," Kingston said. "I mean, "Atomic Blonde", "Hancock", even "Mad Max [Fury Road]", so I didn't realize that was you in Mad Max! But I just feel like you do such a great job of playing these characters."

Before asking Theron how she prepared for her physical role in "The Old Guard", Kingston expressed his fondness for martial arts movies.

"For me, I loved kung-fu movies growing up, so I really appreciate, like, the fight scenes." Kingston admitted, "like, my wife doesn't like all the fight scenes in movies, but I love them!"

Theron divulged that she had no martial arts experience going into the filming of "The Old Guard". The woman behind Rita Leeds shared that she has a ballet background, which she described as a different yet comparable mode of physical storytelling.

"I have zero martial arts background," Theron laughed. "Yeah, I do have a background in ballet. I was a ballerina for the first part of my life. That was my first career. So strangely, I was a physical storyteller before I was a verbal one. I think there's an element of being able to play in the genre that reminds me a lot of my first career as a dancer, and kind of transforming, and being emotional, and telling an emotional story and instead of using your voice, just using your body, so I do. That to me is very similar, the discipline of ballet reminds me of the discipline of martial arts, which you know takes discipline and years and years to master any one of those martial arts."

According to Theron, she had approximately four months of stunt training before filming began.

"Obviously, I can't be good at all martial arts," Theron admitted. "We found very, very specific moves, skill level sets, that I could do, that I showed some strength in, and we really just kind of built on those things. And we had three-and-a-half to four months of training before we starting shooting this film. We would spend up to five hours in the gym just really learning choreography, learning skills, learning techniques, strength training… It's a big commitment when you say, 'yes' to one of these movies. You have to be willing to put in the hours."

Kingston, who recently blamed WWE Legend Big Show for caving in his chest, suggested that Theron has a second career as a WWE Superstar from her uncanny ability of picking up the stunts quickly.

"I think you might actually have a career or a future, if you wanted it, as a WWE Superstar because there [are] a lot of those similarities," Kingston suggested. "You're talking about discipline. The fact that, again, for you to be able to pick up those moves so naturally, like, I would love to see you go one-on-one with a Becky Lynch, or like a Sasha Banks. Do you know what I mean? Or Bayley, or Charlotte! I feel like you would fit right in."

Theron shared that she is interested in mixing it up with the female WWE Superstars when the ongoing pandemic is over.

"Wow, is this an invite? Yes! When and where? I know we're in a crisis situation right now, so it's not any time soon, but that sounds awesome and I will get my ass kicked. So that would be really entertaining for everybody to watch because I am a mere actor. But that would be so much fun!" Theron added, "I"m taking you up on this!"

Check out the video here of in the player above.


