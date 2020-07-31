Lance Storm recently spoke with Sportsnet about his recent release from WWE. Storm was one of the many producers furloughed in April. Storm said it all started with him getting a phone call of the news he was furloughed.

"I got the phone call with the news and they said, 'We're letting people go. Hopefully, we'll be able to bring you back,'" Storm recounted.

Storm was paid for 90 days, however he was released after that period. Lance took to Twitter to announce his departure from WWE, noting that it was the first time he was unemployed since 1994.

Storm's close friend, Chris Jericho, took to Twitter to discuss his displeasure with Lance's release. Storm had closed his wrestling school before signing with WWE, and noted that he wasn't considering reopening it.

"I wrapped things up, I got out, and started on (some) new things," Storm said. "It was just on to something new and busy."

Storm noted that he and WWE "parted on good terms" and wouldn't rule out the potential of a return there.

"I'm certainly open to the idea (of returning) and was of the impression that that is a possibility," Storm explained, who lives in Canada. "But the border has to open up and (WWE) have to get back to running a full-time schedule with fans and traveling again before they're going to be in need of all of the producers again. I can't imagine that that's going to be any time before 2021."

Storm noted that he would also be open to working for AEW or Impact Wrestling, however that would only be once it is safe to travel again.

"My family is not comfortable with me going to the U.S. and coming back and interacting with (other members of) my family, and that is not currently workable with any of the companies' models," said Storm. "Until it is safe for me to travel to and from the United States without having to quarantine, I won't be working in the U.S."