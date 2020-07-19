The "Demo God" Chris Jericho was on Twitter when he noticed a tweet from the former WWE star-turned-producer, Lance Storm.

"For what it's worth I am now officially unemployed. First time since I left SMW in Nov. 1994," Storm wrote.

As noted, Storm was one of the numerous producers and talents that were furloughed from the company on April 15, 2020, due to COVID-19 budget cuts. He returned to the company back in November 2019, and was even featured in an episode of The Miz and Morrison's "The Dirt Sheet" in February of this year.

Jericho believes that a producer as business savvy as Storm shouldn't be facing unemployment. He responded to Storm's tweet, writing, "In this biz? That's a hell of a run! Now @WWE and Vince McMahon need to pull their heads out of their collective asses and re-hire you! #lanceisagenius"

Jericho has been tagging "WWE" in multiple Twitter posts lately, including a recent post celebrating AEW's win over NXT in both total viewers and the 18-49 demographic. You can see that post at this link.

You can see the full tweets below:

For what it's worth I am now officially unemployed. First time since I left SMW in Nov. 1994. #FutureEndeavors — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) July 19, 2020